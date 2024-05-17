Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $942.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $559.41 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $934.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.