Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.00.

NXPI opened at $269.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $273.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

