Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.
Alkermes Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.
In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
