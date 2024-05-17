SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $92.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SEDG opened at $50.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $306.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

