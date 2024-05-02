HF Foods Group (HFFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $280.87 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HFFG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,698. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 million, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

