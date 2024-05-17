Processa Pharmaceuticals’ (PCSA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

PCSA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.53. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

