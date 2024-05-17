Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

