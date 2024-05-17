Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $13.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.