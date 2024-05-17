WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WaFd Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 192,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 73,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.