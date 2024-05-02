Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.07 million. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

