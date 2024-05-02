Choreo LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

SLV stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

