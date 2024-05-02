Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $176.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock valued at $36,724,534. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

