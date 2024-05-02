Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 95 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

