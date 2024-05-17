Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $51.43

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

