Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOLT. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

