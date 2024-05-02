Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 561 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,388,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.00. The company had a trading volume of 630,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,246. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $433.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

