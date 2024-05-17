Marianne Lake Sells 11,734 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMJB opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

