HSBC Initiates Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.20 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

