Equity Residential Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 582,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,095,000 after buying an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

