Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $27.80 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,744 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 42,013 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

