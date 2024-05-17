Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Brian P. Friedman Sells 55,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $47.28 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

