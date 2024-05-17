Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.