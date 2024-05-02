Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.