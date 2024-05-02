Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253,047.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Athersys
