Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 89,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,583. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.