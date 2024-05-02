Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 89,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,583. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $662,605. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

