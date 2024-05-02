Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Up 4.0 %

ELPC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,377. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.