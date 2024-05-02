LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

LENZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LENZ shares. Citigroup began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

