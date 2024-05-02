LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect LENZ Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance
LENZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82.
Insider Transactions at LENZ Therapeutics
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 998,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
