Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,472 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of GEE Group worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.32 on Thursday. GEE Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Research analysts forecast that GEE Group Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

