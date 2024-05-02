Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $65,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AAON by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AAON by 51.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 49.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

