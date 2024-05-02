Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 7,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

