3,850 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,102,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

