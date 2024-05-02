Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,468 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 40,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,348. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.