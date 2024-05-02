FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 526 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TDY stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

