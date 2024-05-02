3,417 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

