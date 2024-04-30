SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

