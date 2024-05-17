iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 263,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,071. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

