Head to Head Comparison: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -5,886.15% -107.54% -91.82% Kymera Therapeutics -187.00% -34.83% -25.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 7 0 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,598.11%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 39.63 -$19.03 million ($3.56) -0.45 Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 27.06 -$146.96 million ($2.52) -13.75

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

