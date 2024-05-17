Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $11.82 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 2,552,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

