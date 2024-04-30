BMO Capital Markets Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $212.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.88.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

