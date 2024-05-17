Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $30,941,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $14.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,389.79. 138,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,415.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,230.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,185.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.