Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 634,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.