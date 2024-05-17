Kickstand Ventures LLC. Buys 59,925 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.57. 1,035,022 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

