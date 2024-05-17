Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,627,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

