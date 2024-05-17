Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Shares in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. owned 0.35% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32.

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

