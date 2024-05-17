1,818 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. 1,464,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,599. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Albemarle's quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

