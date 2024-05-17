Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 661,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,038. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

