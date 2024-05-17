Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 574,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,876. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

