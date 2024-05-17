Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in SAP by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.52. 367,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.