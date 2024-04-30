Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 381,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 359,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,680,754. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.47, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

