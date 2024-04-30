Fernwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. 12,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

